Cedar Point announces attractions and additions for 150th anniversary season

New attractions, features and special additions are coming to Cedar Point in 2020.

With 150 days to go until Cedar Point's 150th anniversary season, the park today unveiled the biggest new attractions, features and special additions coming to Cedar Point in 2020.

Here are the highlights.

Ticket of a Lifetime

Guests can enter for a chance to win a Ticket of a Lifetime – a ticket that affords them free admission to Cedar Point beginning with the 150th anniversary season and lasting the rest of their lives.

Snake River Expedition

This new boat ride is a nod to the park’s former Western Cruise and Paddlewheel Excursions boat rides. Led by a member of Trapper Dan’s crew, you’ll be asked to help complete a secret mission that has you smuggling valuable bounty to safer waters.

Celebrate 150 Spectacular

The Celebrate 150 Spectacular begins with a dozen illuminating floats and culminates into an epic street party at the park’s Celebration Plaza.

Live Entertainment

The Celebrate 150 Spectacular is just the beginning. The best bands from across the region and the nation have the chance to be a part of the park’s 150th anniversary with the new Bands in Residence program. In Frontier Town’s, Palace Theatre commemorates Cedar Point’s historic year with “Lusty Lil Celebrates the 150th.”

French Quarter Confections

Powdered sugar, fresh-made fudge, cotton candy, waffles, funnel cakes and a cascading chocolate fountain come together just inside the park’s main entrance at the new French Quarter Confections.

The Mac Shack

Food personalization continues at the new Mac Shack, located near Toft’s Ice Cream Parlor, where you can create your ultimate mac & cheese bowl.

The C.P. Juice Co.

Cedar Point’s instantly recognizable classic fruit-shaped orange, grape, lemon and apple juice bottles return at C.P. Juice Co., located next to Scrambler.

The Corral

The Corral is undergoing an extensive transformation, along with upgrades to its famous treats and will feature a new walk-in experience with serving lines designed to deliver food quickly and efficiently.

Taste of The Point

Receive a special dining passport that will take you on a journey through 15 of the park’s food locations to sample some of the park’s old favorites and new creations.

Town Hall Reborn

Town Hall will feature an interactive timeline that spans Cedar Point’s humble beginnings as a bathing beach and bathhouse to the multi-day family destination that it is today. Planned exhibits include recreated displays of infamous Cedar Point icons, like Jungle Larry’s African Safari, the Earthquake and more.

Park History Tours

Cedar Point’s history is rich with successes, failures, challenges and innovation. Two new history tours will guide you through these feats, highlighting major points of interest in the park and moments of evolution.

Celebration Central

The Pagoda Gift Shop becomes Celebration Central for the summer of 2020, featuring commemorative and limited-edition park merchandise, 150th anniversary logo items, such as t-shirts, mugs, hats and collectable pins, plus retro logo and attraction t-shirts.

Cedar Point Button Trading

Right next to Celebration Central, the former Hat Rack becomes the Button Stop, the hub of the new Cedar Point button trading program. Hundreds of designs, featuring current and former attractions, logos, phrases and more, will be available for purchase.

Keyhole Photo

In another nod to experiences of the park’s past, guests who have their photos taken by designated park photographers will have the option of a keyhole photo keychain.

The Courtesy Corps

Cedar Point introduces a new take on a park staple known as The Courtesy Corps – park information agents who interacted with guests and provided information, all while standing on custom raised platforms. Modern versions of these stands will be located throughout the park where visitors can receive park information, have their children’s height measured, pick up park maps and show guides and have general questions answered.

Cedar Point Legacy Walk

The Legacy Walk celebrates families, guests, fans and visitors with inscribed bricks, set in a circular pattern. Whether a tribute to a family member, a celebration of an annual tradition or just for fun, the bricks of the Legacy Walk will display custom text, such as guests names, hometowns and years visited.

For all the details, check out the latest post from Cedar Point's blog.

Watch the re-broadcast of the live announcement

Snake River Expedition. Photo courtesy Cedar Point.

Celebrate 150 Spectacular. Photo courtesy Cedar Point.

Town Hall. Photo courtesy Cedar Point.

French Quarter Confections. Photo courtesy Cedar Point.