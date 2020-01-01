Home News Cedar Fair appoints Daniel J. Hanrahan board chairman

Hanrahan has served on Cedar Fair’s Board of Directors since June 2012.

Cedar Fair Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, announced today it has appointed Dan Hanrahan as its independent board chairman, effective January 1, 2020. Mr. Hanrahan has served on Cedar Fair’s Board of Directors since June 2012, most recently as chair of the Compensation Committee.

Matthew A. Ouimet, executive chairman, and Debra Smithart-Oglesby, lead independent director, will serve in those roles through the end of 2019 and will continue to serve as directors under Mr. Hanrahan’s leadership.

“Dan’s breadth of professional experience and leadership qualities make him well qualified to lead the Cedar Fair board,” said Mr. Ouimet, who has served as executive chairman since January 2018, following his six years of service as Cedar Fair’s CEO.

“I sincerely enjoy serving on Cedar Fair’s board and look forward to serving in my expanded role as chairman,” said Mr. Hanrahan. “I particularly appreciate how the management team and board focus their decision making on the best long-term interests of Cedar Fair’s guests, investors and employees, an approach I will continue to support as chairman.”

“Many thanks go to Matt and Debra for their leadership of the board over the past several years,” said Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman. “Our management team and unitholders have clearly benefited from their vision, insights and guidance and I’m pleased they will continue to serve as directors.”

Mr. Hanrahan has more than 30 years of senior executive experience in the consumer-packaged goods, retail, travel and hospitality industries, including serving as president and CEO for both Celebrity Cruise Lines and Regis Corporation. He currently serves as a director and member of the audit committee for Lindblad Expedition Holdings.