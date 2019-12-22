Home News With Gold Pass, Cedar Point makes 'historic' shift in business strategy

Growing season pass sales has been a key business strategy for Cedar Fair for a number of years.

Last August, Cedar Point surprised customers by announcing that it would begin selling a special $99 season pass immediately as part of its upcoming 150th-anniversary celebration in 2020.

Some guests have wondered if its purpose is to raise attendance and boost sales of food, beverages, souvenirs, and Fast Lane passes. But Jason McClure, Cedar Point’s general manager, said the Gold Pass actually is a historic, strategic move far bigger those items.

