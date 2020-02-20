Home News Unprecedented Ticket of a Lifetime promotion begins

Cedar Point announces more additions coming to park's 150th celebration

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Feb. 20, 2020) – The largest celebration in Cedar Point’s history is right around the corner, and there is even more news to share as preparations continue for the park’s historic 150th anniversary season. Several enhancements are coming inside and outside of the park’s gates, but the biggest news is the start of the Ticket of a Lifetime promotion – a chance to win free admission to Cedar Point for life.

Ticket of a Lifetime

Beginning Monday, guests will have their first chance to win a Ticket of a Lifetime – a ticket that affords them free admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, plus free parking for the rest of their lives. The online sweepstakes will award one Ticket of a Lifetime per week for 25 weeks.

Throughout the season, 150 total winners will be chosen online, in park and through select partners. The promotion begins online at TicketofaLifetime.com where one Ticket of a Lifetime will be given away each week for 25 weeks. In addition, the Ticket of a Lifetime winner can enjoy the ride and choose three family or friends to also receive a Ticket of a Lifetime, for a total of four Tickets of a Lifetime per winner.

“The Ticket of a Lifetime is an idea as big as Cedar Point – to celebrate our biggest year in the biggest way for our biggest fans to enjoy for the rest of their lives,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “The park has always been a place where people create lasting memories together. While this year will surely be incredible for the Ticket of a Lifetime winners, it will be truly special for all guests with so many new things to experience, along with new ways for friends and families to reconnect.”

The online sweepstakes and instant win begins Monday, Feb. 24 and runs through Aug. 16. To enter, guests need to visit TicketofaLifetime.com and register to create their online profile. Once registration is complete, guests can log in weekly to vote in special Cedar Point polls to receive an entry for that week’s Ticket of a Lifetime drawing. A Ticket of a Lifetime will be given away every week during the promotional period and each week starts a new pool of entries. Guests will also have a chance to instantly win additional prizes like single-day admission tickets and other discount admission offers.

For complete online sweepstakes contest rules, guests can visit TicketofaLifetime.com beginning Monday. More ways to win will be shared throughout the park’s anniversary season.

New Arrival Experience

As guests drive over the Cedar Point Causeway, they’ll stop at an all-new vehicle toll plaza. Designed to better streamline traffic flow in and out of the park, the plaza will include new booths, digital directional signage, additional vehicle lanes and improved traffic patterns.

In honor of the park’s 150th anniversary, new marquee signage will be installed at the intersections of Cedar Point Drive and Cleveland Rd. and at Cedar Point Drive and First St. Just inside the main gate, guests will have the opportunity to capture the perfect photo in front of a commemorative anniversary sign, shining bright in front of the oldest operating ride at the park, the Midway Carousel.

Inside the Park

Cedar Point brings vegan and vegetarian options to the park at the new Wild Turnip, located at the end of the Frontier Trail near Thunder Canyon. Guests who visit Wild Turnip will have choices of a power salad bowl with broccoli, kohlrabi, Brussels sprouts and kale with a blood orange shallot vinaigrette, a plant-based bratwurst with sauerkraut and gluten-free personal pan cheese pizzas made with a cauliflower crust.

Just below the Sky Ride station near the Scrambler, the new Custard Creamery will serve up fresh frozen vanilla and chocolate custard, chocolate chip polar bear sandwiches, chocolate éclair bars and other ice cream novelties.

Inside the main gate, a new redemption center will provide a one-stop shop for guests to process vouchers for pre-purchased items like Fast Lane, drink and dining plans and FunPix photo plans. The redemption center is available to guests who have already purchased these products, but guests who wish to purchase on site can still do so at any ticket window. The redemption center will be located near the new French Quarter Confections.

Overnight Upgrades

Updates and changes to several Cedar Point hotel properties are underway, including the renovation of Sawmill Creek by Cedar Point Resorts. Located just 10 miles from Cedar Point, Sawmill Creek will feature completely renovated guest rooms and public areas. The lodge is home to 239 guest rooms, 35,000 square feet of convention and meeting space, a sandy beach, nature preserve and an 18-hole Tom Fazio-designed golf course. Sawmill Creek will reopen this summer with the golf course scheduled to open on April 1, 2020. The Shops at Sawmill Creek remain open.

At Cedar Point’s Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, renovations to the guest rooms, public areas and exterior are now underway and will be complete in the summer of 2021. In addition to the updates, new guest activities and entertainment will join the family-friendly indoor waterpark as the perfect benefits to an overnight stay. Castaway Bay will remain open this summer while renovations continue.

Lighthouse Point, located at the tip of the Cedar Point Peninsula, will introduce 25 additional “Ultimate RV Patio Sites.” Each site includes amenities like an expanded private patio seating area with dining table, built-in charcoal grill and wood-burning fire pit. The family cabins at Lighthouse Point will also receive updated furnishings and interiors.

Guests staying at Sawmill Creek, Cedar Point’s Express Hotel, Castaway Bay, Lighthouse Point and Hotel Breakers enjoy exclusive benefits like Early Entry – the chance to ride some of the park’s biggest and best attractions one hour before the general public – along with discounted tickets, special packages and the closest rooms just steps away from the park’s gates.

Cedar Point’s 150th anniversary celebration will kick off on Saturday, May 9 and continue throughout the summer. Guests can enjoy the new Snake River Expedition ride, the Celebrate 150 Spectacular nighttime parade and party, French Quarter Confections, a new and updated Corral eatery, commemorative souvenirs at Celebration Station at Pagoda Gift Shop, a new button-trading program, spectacular entertainment and so much more.

For additional information, guests can visit cedarpoint.com/150.

Ticket of a Lifetime Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C.) 13 YEARS AND OLDER. VOID IN FL, NY AND WHERE PROHIBITED. Promotion ends 8/16/20. For Official Rules, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit www.ticketofalifetime.com. Sponsor: Millennium Operations LLC d/b/a Cedar Point, One Cedar Point Drive, Sandusky, OH 44870.