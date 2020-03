Home News Cedar Point aggressively working to boost season passholders

Park looks to weatherproof attendance.

More than half of all thrill-seekers who walked through the gates last year at Cedar Point, Kings Island and other Cedar Fair parks were admitted with a season pass, the highest percentage in company history.

And it’s not by accident. The company, based in Sandusky, has waged an aggressive campaign in recent years to boost its number of season passholders.

