'Safari Jane' writes memoir

"Safari Jane" and husband "Jungle Larry" operated Jungle Larry's African Safari at Cedar Point.

Many longtime Cedar Point fans will remember "Jungle Larry" and his wife "Safari Jane" and the wildlife attraction they opened at the park in 1964.

A new book, "Jaguar in the Kitchen: My Life with Jungle Larry," has been penned by Nancy "Safari Jane" Tetzlaff, Jungle Larry's widow.

