Home News Cedar Point announces exclusive 150th anniversary season “sneak peek” events

Cedar Point announces exclusive 150th anniversary season “sneak peek” events

Cedar Point is introducing new and nostalgic pre-opening experiences to get the celebration of a lifetime started.

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (March 10, 2020) – In just two months, Cedar Point's gates will open to the public as the historic 150th anniversary season begins on Saturday, May 9. However, the park is introducing new and nostalgic pre-opening experiences to get the celebration of a lifetime started.

Just for Fun Weekend

The 150th anniversary season kicks off in true retro style with Just for Fun Weekend, Saturday & Sunday, May 2 & 3 from 12 – 6 p.m. Relive Cedar Point's past when visiting the park was free and each attraction had its own ticket price.

Guests are invited to attend Just for Fun Weekend, but must RSVP and reserve a complimentary ticket online in advance at cedarpoint.com/events, as tickets are limited and may sell out. RSVP tickets include parking and non-rider admission. Guests who would like unlimited access to available rides must purchase a ride wristband online for $20.20 at the same time as their RSVP ticket reservation; no tickets or wristbands will be available at the park.

During Just for Fun Weekend, guests will be the first to try some of the new treats at French Quarter Confections, visit with the Peanuts™ characters, see a special film in the Jack Aldrich Theatre celebrating Cedar Point's history, pick up limited-edition merchandise at Celebration Central and be the first to purchase, collect and trade anniversary buttons with the new button-trading program.

Guests who have purchased an unlimited ride wristband will have access to a collection of Cedar Point's rides scheduled to be available, including Valravn, GateKeeper, maXair, Raptor, Kiddy Kingdom, Planet Snoopy, Wicked Twister and more.

2020 Season Passes are not valid during this pre-opening weekend. In addition, special add-on products, such as All Season Dining, All Day Dining, All Season Drink Plan, All Day Drink Plan, Fast Lane and Fast Lane Plus, will not be valid for this special event.

Sesquicentennial Gala

The very same space that hosted so many famous big bands, majestic dances and grand events of days gone by comes to life once again as the park hosts the Sesquicentennial Gala in the Cedar Point Ballroom on Saturday night, May 2 from 8 p.m. – midnight.

The formal party at The Point will feature live music from the Bluewater Kings, a 13-piece band specializing in melodies from multiple genres and time periods that will satisfy any musical taste as guests dance the night away, just like they did many years ago.

Attendees will enjoy roving entertainment, an open bar, hors d'oeuvres stations, an official party toast and displays featuring memorabilia from Cedar Point's storied past.

Limited tickets for the black tie-optional Sesquicentennial Gala are $150 each and include admission, parking and a commemorative anniversary gift crafted by Cedar Point's own artisans. Sesquicentennial Gala sponsorship and VIP packages are also available. Guests can purchase tickets at cedarpoint.com/events beginning March 16.

Platinum Passholder Anniversary Preview Nights

All 2020 Platinum Passholders are invited to an exclusive Cedar Point event to experience select rides, attractions and new dining options during Platinum Passholder Anniversary Preview Nights, Wednesday & Thursday, May 6 & 7 from 4 – 8 p.m. This complimentary event is for Platinum Passholders only and advanced RSVP ticket registration is required at cedarpoint.com/events, as tickets are limited and may sell out.

Platinum Passholders will also have the chance to be among the first riders to enjoy the new Snake River Expedition ride. Platinum Passholders must RSVP to reserve their ride time at the same time as their RSVP ticket registration, as capacity is limited during this event. In addition to Snake River Expedition, 18 additional rides at the front of the park are scheduled to be open, including Ocean Motion, Sky Ride, Valravn, Raptor, Kiddy Kingdom, Planet Snoopy, Blue Streak, GateKeeper and more.

Passholders can also try free samples from some of Cedar Point's new food locations making their debut in 2020, like French Quarter Confections, The Roost, The Mac Shack and The Corral.

Exclusive anniversary merchandise will be available for purchase at Celebration Central at Pagoda Gift Shop, and guests can get a head start on the new button-trading program by making their first purchases of special Platinum Passholder lanyards and anniversary buttons at the Button Stop.

For additional information on Cedar Point's 150th anniversary, guests can visit cedarpoint.com/150.