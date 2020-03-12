Home News Message about Coronavirus/COVID-19 from Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

Message about Coronavirus/COVID-19 from Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

Email from CEO Richard Zimmerman to Cedar Fair guests

Editor's Note:The following message was emailed to Cedar Fair guests.

Dear Valued Guest,

Cedar Fair's highest priority is always the safety of our guests and associates. We know you continue to hear and see news reports about the coronavirus, or COVID-19, and some of its effects around the world. The Cedar Fair team is closely monitoring this evolving situation and are in regular contact with health agencies for information and guidance.

All Cedar Fair properties intend to welcome guests in accordance with our published schedules, and we continue to implement preventive measures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as our own health and hygiene protocols. All our parks and resorts have high standards of cleanliness, which assists with illness prevention. We employ rigorous sanitation standards and robust cleaning procedures, including:

Extensive and ongoing training for associates on maintaining a safe and hygienic workplace and environment for our guests;

Specified intervals for frequent cleaning and disinfection of targeted areas throughout the day;

Numerous and accessible handwashing facilities and hand sanitizer locations;

Quick response to spills, trash and other situations;

Daily and frequent sanitation procedures for restrooms, kitchens, dining surfaces, benches and trash cans;

Daily and frequent cleaning and "wash down" of outdoor locations, including walkways and queue lines

The leadership team is communicating with our associates about illness prevention; this includes guidance issued by the CDC. The CDC recommends everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs. The CDC provides more detailed coronavirus information on its website at www.cdc.gov.

As always, we maintain close relationships with local, state, national and international public health authorities. We take their guidance when additional preventive measures are deemed necessary.

Thank you for your continued support and trust in Cedar Fair's family of parks and resorts.

Sincerely,

Richard Zimmerman

Chief Executive Officer

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company