Update on Just For Fun Weekend from Cedar Point

Editor's Note: The following message was emailed to Cedar Point guests.

A Message from Jason McClure

Vice President & General Manager

Cedar Point

Dear Valued Guest,

As we continue to monitor and follow regional and national health directives related to COVID-19, we want to provide the latest update regarding our park schedule and early season events. Currently, Cedar Point, all Cedar Point Resorts properties and the Cedar Point Marinas are temporarily closed. We hope to open all properties mid-May or as soon thereafter as possible. We believe this decision is in the best interest of our associates, our guests and our communities.

Unfortunately, this year's Just for Fun Weekend scheduled for Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3, has been cancelled.

If you've purchased a ride wristband ticket online, please know that we are in process of automatically refunding your ticket in the same form of payment you used for purchase. We expect all refunds to be processed by March 31 and post to your account 5 to 7 business days following processing.

We appreciate your support and cooperation during this ever-evolving situation. Your loyalty to Cedar Point is invaluable. We look forward to seeing you soon.

Sincerely,

Jason McClure,

Vice President & General Manager

Cedar Point