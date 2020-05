Home News Cedar Point opening delay costing city of Sandusky

Cedar Point opening delay costing city of Sandusky

City Manager anticipates the city could lose anywhere from $5-10 million in revenue due to the pandemic.

The City of Sandusky is making cuts. The Lake Erie town relies heavily on the tourism industry for cash, and this year, due to COVID-19, the budget is busted.

Sandusky City Manager Eric Wobser anticipates the city could lose anywhere from $5-10 million in revenue due to the pandemic.

Read more from the WTVG