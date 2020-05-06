Home News Cedar Fair reports results for its 2020 first quarter

Cedar Fair reports results for its 2020 first quarter

Company secures incremental liquidity through successful $1.0 billion notes offering and $100 million expansion of its revolving credit facility

For the first quarter ended March 29, 2020, Cedar Fair’s net revenues totaled $54 million compared with $67 million for last year’s first quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in net revenues for the period was the direct result of a 239,000-visit decrease in attendance and a $3 million decrease in out-of-park revenues, both shortfalls due to COVID-19-related park closures beginning March 14, 2020, through the end of the quarter.

