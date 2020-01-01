Home News Cedar Fair expands its suite of mobile apps to promote a healthy, smart and fun-filled guest experience when parks reopen

New cashless digital payment capabilities join mobile app location modules for enhanced guest experiences, safer guest and associate interactions throughout the visit, and compliance with current health guidelines

Cedar Fair Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, is adding new technology and leveraging its existing mobile app capabilities to enable a safe and efficient park reopening experience for its guests and associates.

Cedar Fair CEO Richard Zimmerman said, “The safety of our guests and associates has always been, and will always be, our highest priority. I’m pleased that our internal health and safety experts, as well as state and local government officials, have informed the development and implementation of these technology enhancements which, when combined with our other in-park safety procedures being implemented, should help renew the public’s confidence when visiting our parks. Our more robust suite of mobile technologies not only strengthens the safety measures recommended by health officials, but also offers exciting, guest-friendly alternatives that could very well enhance the overall guest experience for the long term,” said Zimmerman.

The company will implement several technology enhancements focused on key aspects throughout the guest visit, from planning and preparing for an outing at the park, to leaving for the day. Changes will allow the parks to open with capacity limitations and processes in compliance with state and local health guidelines, while enhancing the guest experience overall. Key aspects include:

Planning and preparation –

Guests can make their required reservations online or through the mobile app, reserving a specific day and time to visit the park based upon capacity availability. The guest will receive a time-bound entry voucher, which will automatically appear in the guest’s mobile app when they are logged in.

Guests who have purchased a season pass will be able to process their passes through the website or mobile app, rather than visiting the pass processing center within the park.

Park mobile apps and websites will be enhanced with thorough information to prepare guests for changes they will see at the parks.

Arrival and entry –

Upon arrival, the guest’s reservation will be confirmed and their ticket / season pass scanned.

All guests entering the parks will be required to complete an initial health check; guests with the park’s mobile app can complete most aspects of the health questionnaire online prior to visiting.

Targeted messages delivered through the mobile app will remind guests of new processes and procedures; in addition, the app will provide real time alerts regarding any capacity constraints that may affect their visit.

Enjoying the park –

Enhanced cashless payment methods are being introduced to reduce touchpoints and expenses, as well as improve efficiency and throughput.

Mobile food ordering is being expanded to at least four parks in 2020 to improve guest service and eliminate long lines at selected food locations.

The mobile app’s mapping and wayfinding modules, which already allow guests to easily find things like restrooms and phone charging stations, are being leveraged to monitor potential overcrowding in various areas of the park throughout the day; this will help determine where to deploy crowd control measures and enable appropriate social distancing. These modules will also direct guests to the closest hand sanitizing stations.

Exiting the park –

Enhanced guest surveys will provide the park with firsthand feedback about their visit and the updated protocols and processes for continuous improvement.

Location services on the mobile app will be able to help manage guest flow and maximize park capacity without sacrificing safety.

Cedar Fair continues its work with state and local authorities and will advise the public on definitive park opening dates as they become known.