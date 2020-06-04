Home News Hotel Breakers to safely welcome guests back to the Cedar Point Beach

Cedar Point’s Hotel Breakers will welcome guests back for overnight stays beginning June 12.

SANDUSKY, Ohio (June 4, 2020) – With a nod to the park’s very beginnings along the Lake Erie shoreline, Cedar Point’s Hotel Breakers will welcome guests back for overnight stays beginning June 12.

The safety of all guests and associates is Hotel Breakers’ number one priority. The hotel is committed to providing families with a safe environment, implementing new health, safety and hygiene protocols that have been informed by company and industry health experts and align with CDC guidelines.

Some of these protocols include frequent cleaning and sanitization of high-touch surfaces, extensive room cleaning procedures and reduced capacity at food and beverage locations. For details on these new safety measures at Hotel Breakers, please visit cedarpoint.com/sunandfun.

Even without roller coasters, rides and slides, there’s plenty to do with the Sun & Fun package. Along with a stay at one of America’s most iconic resort properties, the package offers families a full lineup of fun for all ages.

Activities and Entertainment

Guests can enjoy beach yoga, water aerobics or Zumba classes; play a game of cornhole, bingo or water tag; create sidewalk chalk masterpieces along the Cedar Point Boardwalk; paint flower pots, sand pails or Frisbees; make bead jewelry or even slime; play the Beach Olympics, become a sandcastle building champion or enjoy movies on the big screen.

Live music will fill the air at the Sand Bar Stage in front of Hotel Breakers. Guests will enjoy traditional summer tunes from local bands and artists all afternoon.

Fun on the Water

Available for purchase, guests can enjoy a 360-degree view of Cedar Point and Lake Erie from high above with North Coast Parasail; take a WaveRunner ride along the mile-long shoreline; slow things down with a kayak or paddleboard rental; or enjoy a boardwalk cruiser or Segway tour.

Diverse Dining Nightly

Themed dining experiences are coming to the Lakeside Pavilion. Guests can enjoy a different option each night, like the All-American Backyard Bash on Mondays, serving classic fare like barbeque chicken, corn-on-the-cob, oven-roasted green beans and apple cobbler; or enjoy a sampling of famous park foods with the Taste of the Point on Wednesdays, including fresh-made mac & cheese from the new Mac Shack, funnel cake fries from French Quarter Confections, and fried chicken from The Roost Fried Chicken & Tots. Dining experiences are included with the Sun & Fun + Yum package, or available for advanced purchase a la carte.

Famous Dave’s, Bay Harbor, Starbucks, Quaker Steak & Lube, Tomo Hibachi, Perkins, Domino’s, Poolside Parlor and the Surf Lounge will also be available.

Access to the Cedar Point Beach, Hotel Breakers, Lighthouse Point and all activities is limited to guests who have purchased the Sun & Fun package. Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark may not be open, as opening dates have not been determined. The Sun & Fun package is available now through June 28. To reserve or to learn more, visit cedarpoint.com/sunandfun.