Cedar Point to begin 2020 season with phased opening

The park will first open to passholders on July 9

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio, June 9, 2020 – Cedar Point has put stringent health, safety and hygiene protocols in place to allow a safe opening. The park will open initially for Season Passholders only, and shortly thereafter for Cedar Point Resorts guests and guests who have pre-purchased tickets.

Cedar Point’s tentative opening dates:

July 9 – 10: park open to 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold and Platinum Passholders only

Beginning July 11: park open to Cedar Point Resorts guests and 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold and Platinum Passholders

Already announced: Cedar Point’s Hotel Breakers and Lighthouse Point RV sites will be open June 12 – 27, prior to Cedar Point’s opening

“The safety of all of our guests and associates has always been, and will always be our top priority. We’re looking forward to returning to summertime fun in a safe and healthy manner,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “We’ve implemented new safety protocols throughout the property that align with the recommendations of health and safety experts. With that guidance, we’re ready and excited to welcome our guests and associates back to Cedar Point.”

New cleanliness, health and safety protocols at Cedar Point include:

Reservations for a Visit – in order to maintain limited capacity each operating day, all guests, including Season Passholders, will be required to make a reservation to visit the park though the Cedar Point mobile app or at cedarpoint.com. In a few weeks prior to park opening, 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold or Platinum Passholders will receive an invitation to make reservations first, followed by guests who have pre-purchased day tickets. Reservation availability for guests who have not yet purchased a park ticket will be announced at a later date.

Guests who stay at a Cedar Point Resorts property will have guaranteed entry to Cedar Point for each day of their stay, beginning the day after check in, but must purchase a ticket or have a 2020 Season Pass.

Health Screening – all guests must complete a health screening declaration within the Cedar Point mobile app 24 hours prior to entering the park.

Temperature Screening – guests and associates will undergo a touchless temperature screening prior to entering the park.

Face Coverings – guests and associates will be required to wear a mask at all times.

Social Distancing – markers and signage will be placed throughout the park to assist with social distancing of at least six feet.

Additional protocols include touchless transactions, limited guest/associate contact, enhanced cleaning procedures in high-touch areas, dining locations, hotel rooms and restrooms, capacity management through the park and additional hand sanitization stations.

Guests are invited to download the free Cedar Point mobile app to facilitate their visit to the park and to make a reservation when they become available. For more information, visit cedarpoint.com.