Home News Cedar Point announces winners of ‘Everyday Heroes’ Ticket of a Lifetime contest

A total of 15 heroes were selected as winners in the Everyday Heroes Ticket of a Lifetime contest.

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio, June 11, 2020 – With an inspiring and massive response of more than 9,000 nominations submitted, Cedar Point is happy to announce the winners of the Everyday Heroes Ticket of a Lifetime contest. Thanks to so many touching stories and the overwhelming number of nominations, the panel of judges increased the number of winners from 10 to 15.

Each winner was nominated by peers, family, friends, co-workers or loved ones. A panel of judges selected the following winners to each receive Cedar Point’s Ticket of a Lifetime – a ticket that affords them lifetime admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark:

Roger B. of Medina, Ohio, a retiree who manages a local pantry, providing essential personal care products to families in need.

James C. of Lansing, Michigan, a police lieutenant who keeps his community safe and makes a big impact through various organizations in his area.

Nathan R. of Toledo, Ohio, a staff sergeant and freelance photographer who travels door to door providing complimentary photography services in exchange for donations to the United Way.

Marcia D. of Brice, Ohio, a bartender who lost two jobs at the start of the pandemic and saw a need to support others by cooking food for people in need.

Audrey D. of Marietta, Ohio, a cancer survivor who started her own charity at age 16, making and selling Christmas ornaments from soft drink cans in the shape of angels, raising more than $70,000 for cancer research and family support.

Margie G. of Temperance, Michigan, a retiree who produced and donated over 6,000 masks to hospitals, nursing homes, grocery stores and more, all with the help of her grandsons.

Kathleen G. of Royal Oak, Michigan, a child life specialist who works tirelessly to ensure patients young and old have activities and a sense of normalcy during their hospital stay.

Kathy G. of Willoughby, Ohio, a third grade teacher who stayed engaged with her students and their parents by writing them letters, organizing a parade for the children, working outside normal hours to assist with shifting schedules and more.

LaShawn H. of Cleveland, a registered nurse and mother of two, who, after losing her job, assisted with the COVID-19 efforts in New York, balancing being a mother and working long shifts to help on the front lines.

Stephanie M. of Muskegon, Michigan, a department of corrections captain who leads a life of volunteerism, reaching out to seniors in the community to assist them with technology to communicate with others and worship safely at home and assisting the local school system to ensure students receive breakfast and lunch.

Mike M. of Kokomo, Indiana, a firefighter and EMT who cared for his own family when they were affected by not only a job loss, but family members who had COVID-19, all while working the frontlines in the community.

Richelle L. of Newcomerstown, Ohio, a teacher and Special Olympics coordinator who has stepped up by engaging with Special Olympics participants through online talent shows, meetings and karaoke.

Lisa L. of Plymouth, Michigan, a school bus driver who had an idea for bus drivers to support working parents by volunteering to provide babysitting services when local schools closed, and drive her bus to deliver food to kids with special needs each week.

Everett R. of Romulus, Michigan, a retail department manager dedicated to keeping his community running as close to normal as possible by serving their needs and keeping shelves stocked with necessary supplies.

Kwantica D. of Cleveland, a supply chain worker and store manager who’s playing the role of mother, grandmother and teacher, working most hours of the day to not only provide for her family, but to step in as an at-home educator, a role she doesn’t take lightly.

These are just small snippets of the winners’ stories, with so many more out there. Their dedication, love for their communities and willingness to give more than themselves during this unprecedented time has earned them unlimited visits to Cedar Point – a place like no other, where they can enjoy future time together with family, friends and loved ones for the rest of their lives.

To read the stories about each winner, including the inspiring nominations behind them, visit cedarpoint.com/everydayheroes.