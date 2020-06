Home News Cedar Point’s mask rule ignites firestorm of fan protests on social media

Cedar Point’s mask rule ignites firestorm of fan protests on social media

Some fans upset, but infectious disease specialist says it's the right call.

Many coaster fans, thrilled with the news this week that Cedar Point would open July 9, were less than thrilled with the requirement that they’ll have to wear a mask.

One Clevelander who approves of the decision: Dr. Keith Armitage, an infectious disease specialist at University Hospitals, who worked as a consultant and reviewed Cedar Fair’s reopening guidelines this spring.

Read more from Cleveland.com