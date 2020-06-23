Home News ‘Light Up The Point’ fireworks return to Cedar Point

The night sky above Cedar Point is set to explode in a palette of colors, flashes, booms and sparkles as the Light Up The Point fireworks spectacular returns on Saturday, July 4.

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (June 23, 2020) – The night sky above Cedar Point is set to explode in a palette of colors, flashes, booms and sparkles as the Light Up The Point fireworks spectacular returns on Saturday, July 4. A patriotic soundtrack will accompany the display, broadcast live on Sandusky’s 102.7 FM (WCPZ).

For a $20 donation per car, guests are invited to park in the main parking lot for the best “seats” in the house during the display. All ticket proceeds will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, OH Go and the Sandusky State Theatre.

WHAT:

Light Up The Point fireworks spectacular

WHEN:

Saturday, July 4 at 10:00 p.m.

Parking lot will open at 8:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Cedar Point – main parking lot

DONATION:

$20 per car

Advanced tickets are required and must be purchased online at cedarpoint.com; there will be no ticket sales at the Cedar Point tollbooths. Food and beverage offerings will not be available; no alcoholic beverages are permitted.

A phased opening is scheduled for Cedar Point beginning July 9 for Season Passholders only. For details, visit cedarpoint.com.