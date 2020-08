Home News Tricks and Treats Fall Fest replacing HalloWeekends for 2020

Tricks and Treats Fall Fest replacing HalloWeekends for 2020

HalloWeekends is expected to return in 2021

The new “Tricks and Treats Fall Fest” will take the place of HalloWeekends for 2020 only. The event starts on September 12 and will enable better social distancing and capacity management.

Starting Labor Day, Cedar Point will be open Saturdays & Sundays only, with the last operating day of the 2020 season expected to be Sunday, November 1.

