A Kid Again to present Cedar Point with award for philanthropy work

A Kid Again to present Cedar Point with award for philanthropy work

Ramer Award will be given at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's upcoming annual gala.

A Kid Again, a non-profit aimed at providing free, year-round adventures to families managing the challenges of having a child diagnosed with a life-threatening condition, has announced that Cedar Point will be the recipient of the first-ever Ramer Award.

