Cedar Fair announces departure of John Scott from board of directors

SANDUSKY, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, announced today that John M. Scott III has resigned from the Company’s board of directors, effective immediately, to focus his time on other business interests. Mr. Scott joined the Cedar Fair board in 2010 and was the longest tenured director prior to his resignation.

“On behalf of the entire board of directors, I’d like to thank John Scott for his valuable contributions to our success and for his years of dedicated service to our organization,” said Daniel J. Hanrahan, Cedar Fair’s chairman of the board. “Since joining the board in 2010, John has played a key role in Cedar Fair’s growth and has helped drive improvement in our corporate strategy and governance standards. I wish him all the best in his personal business endeavors.”

The Company noted the Board is currently in the process of addressing the vacancy.