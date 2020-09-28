Home News Season pass-holders sue Cedar Fair over reimbursements for shortened season

The lawsuit alleges the company failed to offer reimbursements for a season hindered by the pandemic.

A season pass-holder Friday sued Cedar Fair, the owner of Cedar Point and a dozen other major theme parks, in a lawsuit that alleges the company failed to offer reimbursements for a season hindered by the pandemic.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Toledo, requests a class-action status to include residents who bought passes from all of the parks the Sandusky-based corporation owns, including Cedar Point.

