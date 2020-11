Home News Cedar Fair preparing for another pandemic-focused season in 2021

Cedar Fair preparing for another pandemic-focused season in 2021

CEO Richard Zimmerman says company gained significant experience operating amusement parks during global health crisis.

A strong ending to the shortened seasons at Cedar Point and Kings Island is giving parent company Cedar Fair confidence heading into 2021, even though it’s likely the coronavirus pandemic will affect operations for at least part of next year.

