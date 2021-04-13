Home News Cedar Point hosting hiring day this Saturday

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (April 13, 2021) – As Cedar Point gears up for the 2021 season, the park is hosting a local hiring day this Saturday, April 17 at the Cedar Point Recruiting Center, 2220 First Street in Sandusky, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Interested applicants are welcome to attend any time during the event to find out more information about working at Cedar Point. Recruiters will also offer on-the-spot interviews for attendees.

The park continues to fill its 6,500 positions within the park, including those in resort accommodations, housekeeping, restroom facilities, park services, ride operations, retail, games, food and beverage, maintenance, traffic operations, behind-the-scenes operations, security and more.

Many positions pay $12 to $16 per hour and offer flexible scheduling, allowing associates to work a traditional work week or just a few days per week.

New and returning seasonal associates are also eligible for a $500 sign-on bonus when they join the team and begin working by May 31. The bonus will be available to active associates after they’ve worked a minimum of 100 hours by July 4.

In addition to the $500 sign-on bonus, Cedar Point also offers a referral reward for current, active seasonal associates who refer a friend for a position at the park. Once that friend is hired and actively working by June 15, and has worked a minimum of 100 hours, both associates will receive a $100 Cedar Point gift card.

Working at Cedar Point includes exclusive benefits like unlimited access to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, complimentary tickets to share with family and friends, discounts on food and merchandise, associate-only events like ride nights, professional experiences and new friendships to last a lifetime. On-site housing is also available for eligible associates for a nominal fee.

“I was fortunate enough to work at Cedar Point as a seasonal associate, and even then, I wasn’t sure what my future would be – but the opportunities were many,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “The park is essentially its own city with jobs to satisfy a wide range of interests. The experience you gain here will help forge your future, no matter what path you choose.”

Interested applicants can apply now at cedarpoint.com/jobs or attend the hiring day event in Sandusky this Saturday. Cedar Point is an Equal Opportunity Employer.