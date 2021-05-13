Home News Cedar Point opens tomorrow with signature Frontier Festival event

Cedar Point kicks off its 2021 season on Friday, May 14.

ANDUSKY, Ohio (May 13, 2021) – Millennium Force®, funnel cakes, Planet Snoopy™, fresh-cut fries, keepsake souvenirs and the famous mile-long Cedar Point Beach – they all make their return tomorrow as Cedar Point kicks off its 2021 season. The food, rides and merchandise are just the beginning as the park’s signature Frontier Festival joins the expansive list of attractions made for thrill-seekers and chill-seekers alike.

“The world needs more fun right now, and our team is ecstatic to welcome guests back to the park for a summer of new memories,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “With safety of guests and associates as our top priority, it’s time to get back to the things we know and love, including traditions with family and friends at Cedar Point.”

Frontier Festival, celebrating hope, health and harvest, transforms Frontier Town into a Wild West hootenanny, brimming with live music, interactive games for adults and kids, festive décor, street entertainers and a mouth-watering food and drink menu.

Frontier Festival will continue its partnership with Prayers From Maria, a local organization whose mission is to celebrate hope, raise awareness and money to fund research to end childhood cancer. Its symbol of hope, the sunflower, blooming annually at Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon, Ohio, and more recently at a second location, Maria’s Field of Hope at Cedar Point, located next to Express Hotel in Sandusky, is the heart of the festival. Guests can purchase Prayers From Maria merchandise and custom sunflower merchandise featuring the PEANUTS™ characters with proceeds benefiting the organization.

A wide selection of special items from local artisans and crafters will also be available, as well as themed photo spots to capture new family moments and memories.

This year, the Frontier Festival menu is inspired by a figurative stockpile of cherries amassed during the harvest – and the town folk have made it their mission to use this bounty to create sweet and savory dishes and drinks. With the purchase of a Frontier Festival tasting card, guests can mosey through Frontier Town and choose from a selection of over 25 cherry-inspired tastings.

Adults can quench their thirst by sampling from more than 70 craft brews, hard seltzers, ciders and signature festival cocktails. Discounted tickets and tasting cards are available for purchase in advance at cedarpoint.com.

Frontier Festival runs weekends, May 14-16 & 21-23, then daily May 28 through June 13.

Cedar Point will debut its new Snake River Expedition family river adventure ride on Friday, May 28. The park’s postponed 150th anniversary celebration, including the Celebrate 150 Spectacular parade and street party, will kick off on Saturday, June 26. For a complete list of events, visit cedarpoint.com/events.

Additional Park Information

Cedar Point continues to monitor the ever-changing conditions surrounding the pandemic and is actively working with health experts and government officials to maintain the highest safety standards for guests and associates. Guests are encouraged to visit cedarpoint.com for the latest updates on requirements, to make reservations to visit and to review policies and safety protocols for the 2021 season, as these guidelines may be revised frequently.

About Cedar Point

Cedar Point, the nation’s second-oldest amusement park, is home to 72 rides, including 18 world-class roller coasters, the Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, a mile-long beach, marinas, hotels and more. The park is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, four outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. For more information, see cedarfair.com.