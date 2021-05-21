Labor challenges force Cedar Point to adjust operating calendar

Cedar Point released the following statement today:

"We want to be sure we are delivering fun and memorable experiences to our guests. As we're seeing across a wide range of industries, the availability of labor continues to be a challenge.

"We've added more than 300 full-time, year-round positions - with benefits - to our food & beverage team, we've introduced a $500 seasonal sign-on bonus for associates and we're now increasing the 2021 seasonal and part-time wage for all positions to $20/hr, a 100% increase over 2020 wage rates. Associates enjoy the one-of-a-kind "office" of Cedar Point as their workplace, complimentary tickets for family and friends, special events throughout the summer, the chance to forge friendships and learn new skills that extend beyond a summer job, all in effort to carry out Cedar Point's mission of making people happy.

"While we've ramped up these recruiting efforts, we continue to adjust our operating calendar based on the availability of seasonal labor. As a result, Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark will be closed select days in June. We encourage guests to visit cedarpoint.com for the most up-to-date calendar."