Sandusky officials want sit-down with Cedar Fair CEO

Sandusky officials, startled by the sudden departure last week of Cedar Fair's longtime chief counsel, will meet with the company's CEO soon.

City manager Eric Wobser wrote to CEO Richard Zimmerman after learning that Cedar Fair vice president and chief counsel Duffield "Duff" Milkie was leaving the company.

The city, it appears, wants to know where it stands with its largest employer. The split with Milkie is not viewed as a positive development.

