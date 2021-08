Home News Cedar Fair exploring development of eSports arena in Sandusky

Cedar Fair exploring development of eSports arena in Sandusky

The facility would provide a best-in-class space to host competitive events for up to 1,500 stadium spectators. It would include 200 gaming stations and offer a wide range of food and beverage options, supplying amenities for competitors, gamers, and spectators alike.

Cedar Fair is exploring the potential development of a $28 million eSports venue for gaming tournaments near Cedar Point.

Construction on the facility could start by the end of 2021, with a projected opening date in the first half of 2023.

The new arena would be constructed adjacent to the existing Cedar Point Sports Center.

