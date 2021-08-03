Home News The fun goes up when the sun goes down at Cedar Point Nights

The fun goes up when the sun goes down at Cedar Point Nights

Cedar Point Nights begins Friday night

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Aug. 3, 2021) – Cedar Point’s 150th anniversary celebration continues through Aug. 15, but beginning this Friday night, there’s another reason to party at The Point – Cedar Point Nights. The park’s summer nighttime beach festival is back Aug. 6 through Sept. 5.

The Famous Cedar Point Beach

More than 150 years ago, guests began flocking to the Cedar Point Beach to relax in the summer sun. Fast-forward to today, summer fun still thrives – but after dark, the mile-long strand transforms into a nighttime glow-in-the-dark party complete with three distinct activity zones for guests of all ages.

The festival spans the length of the beach starting at the Party Zone, where guests can dance to the beats of a live DJ while surrounded by the light of giant glow inflatables or hang out and relax on glow-in-the-dark furniture. They can also try the Silent Disco, selecting the musical genre of their choice through special headphones. If a late-night snack is in order, the Beach Blast Grill & Beverage Shack will serve up summer favorites and specialty beverages.

The Family Fun & Chill Zones round out the nighttime beach party, providing games for every thrill-seeker, like winner wheel, football toss, light-up-the-net, glow volleyball, cornhole and light-up limbo. Kids can get in on the action with glow face painting and the sandbox seashell dig. Guests can also take it easy while sitting back and relaxing at numerous fire pits along the beach.

Exclusive Cedar Point Nights merchandise will also be available throughout the event.

Dine in the Dark

New this year, the Cedar Point culinary team is cooking up an immersive, glow-in-the-dark, all-you-can-eat dining experience. The park’s Lakeside Dining Room will transform into a neon wonderland with glowing food and beverage stations, all brought to life with blacklight. Each food station will feature a smorgasbord of freshly prepared dishes like coconut perch filet tortillas, spicy pepper shrimp with saffron rice, eye of round beef with garlic butter sauce, grilled boneless pork chops and more. Guests can round out the meal with sweet plantain bread pudding, tres leches cake or traditional Brigadeiro for dessert.

The Park After Dark

Even though Cedar Point Nights is anchored on the beach, the rest of the park morphs into an electric atmosphere as the park’s famous rides and midways are washed with color and thousands of colorful bulbs adorn park favorites. Rides like Millennium Force, Giant Wheel, Matterhorn, the Midway Carousel and Power Tower take on a whole new look as the sun sets over America’s Roller Coast®.

Event Details

Cedar Point Nights is free with park admission and runs Aug. 6 through Sept. 5 with beach events beginning nightly at 7 p.m., weather permitting. The Dine in the Dark experience is served Thursday through Sunday nights at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. with discounted dinner tickets available with advanced online purchase.

For complete details, including park operating hours, visit cedarpoint.com/events.