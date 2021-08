Home News Cedar Point guest injured after being hit by falling roller coaster part

A metal object fell from a train on Cedar Point's Top Thrill Dragster late Sunday, injuring a guest.

A guest at Cedar Point was injured Sunday afternoon after being hit by a falling part from Top Thrill Dragster.

The guest was taken to Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, but was later transferred to another facility.

