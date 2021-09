Home News Cedar Point expected to be cashless in 2022

Cedar Point expected to be cashless in 2022

By next spring, all Cedar Fair parks, including Cedar Point, are expected to go cashless.

By next spring, all Cedar Fair parks, including Cedar Point, are expected to go cashless, said company spokesman Gary Rhodes.

The parks accept credit and debit cards, plus Apple and Google Pay. In addition, the parks have added cash-to-card kiosks throughout the properties, where guests can convert cash to prepaid debit cards.

Read more from Cleveland.com