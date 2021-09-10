Home News A Ticket of a Lifetime - For a Good Cause

A Ticket of a Lifetime - For a Good Cause

There's still a chance to win lifetime admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark.

A Kid Again is hosting an online raffle for the chance to win the Ticket of a Lifetime with the winner drawn on Sept. 25 during their annual gala (winner does not need to be present at the gala). Only 300 tickets will be sold. Proceeds help A Kid Again, whose mission is to provide a sense of normalcy for kids and families coping with life-threatening illness.

To enter the raffle, anyone can click this link: https://akidagain.org/raffle