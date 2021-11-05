Home News Mount Union student shares "Face Your Fear" experience

Mount Union student shares "Face Your Fear" experience

Dr. Kevin Meyer's Face Your Fear Project helps students with a professed fear of roller coasters apply techniques to battle anxiety and fear and tackle the rides.

Mount Union senior Elise Chojnacki shares her first-person perspective of what it's like to be a part of the Face your Fear Project, which helps students with a professed fear of roller coasters apply techniques to battle anxiety and fear and tackle the rides at Cedar Point.

Read more at the Mount Union website

Editor's Note: Dr. Kevin Meyer is an Associate Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience at Mount Union. Kevin is also an active PointBuzzer and one of our favorite forum contributors. You may know him better as Kevinj. His Face Your Fear project has helped dozens students conquer their fear of roller coasters over the last eleven years.