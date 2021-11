Home News Site prep begins for new Frontier Town restaurant

A new signature restaurant is coming to Cedar Point. It will be located on the site of Antique Cars, which will not return in 2022. No specifics yet on the new restaurant, but some Tony drops some hints and shares several photos in the latest blog entry.

