Cedar Point now hiring 6,500 seasonal associates

Seasonal associates will earn $15 per hour for most non-tipped positions.

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Feb. 15, 2022) – Cedar Point, the region’s premier amusement park, plans to hire approximately 6,500 seasonal associates as it prepares to open for the 2022 season. Seasonal associates will earn $15 per hour for most non-tipped positions.

Job opportunities are available in all park operating areas, including:

Bartenders and Servers (tipped positions)

Custodial

Food & Beverage

Guest Services and Events

Hotel Operations

Ride Operations

Security

Skill Trade Maintenance

The park also plans to hire multiple full-time positions for management and operations roles across a number of areas in the park, including Maintenance, Food & Beverage, IT and more.

Cedar Point offers flexible schedules and many perks for its associates, including discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive events and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.

Plus, all active Cedar Point associates can utilize the Sandusky Transit System for free, enjoying transportation to and from the park, as well as around the Sandusky area. On-site housing is also available for eligible associates.

“Having grown up in the area and worked seasonally at Cedar Point, I know how amazing this place is for those looking for a rewarding summer job,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “On the surface, the benefits and wages are great; but on a deeper level, the connections with new friends from around the world, interactions with guests, experiences to last a lifetime and the park’s breathtaking setting make this the best place to work.”

A complete listing of available seasonal and full-time positions is available at cedarpoint.com/jobs. Potential candidates are invited to apply now, and hiring will continue throughout the spring as Cedar Point approaches its opening day on Saturday, May 7.