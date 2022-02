Home News Cedar Fair rejects SeaWorld’s buyout offer

Cedar Fair rejects SeaWorld’s buyout offer

Cedar Fair, the Sandusky-based parent company of Cedar Point and 10 other amusement parks, has rejected a buyout offer from SeaWorld.

SeaWorld issued a statement late Tuesday confirming that its offer, reportedly worth $3.4 billion, was turned down.

