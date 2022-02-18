Home News Ohio Department of Agriculture completes Top Thrill Dragster investigation

The Amusement Ride Safety Division of the ODA ruled there is insufficient evidence to find the actions or inactions of Cedar Fair Entertainment Company violated any of the laws of Ohio Revised Code.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture said it found no evidence that Cedar Point had knowledge or reason to believe the roller coaster was in an unsafe condition that could cause a hazard to riders, employees, or the public.

Lab tests provided by American Testing Services said the examination “indicates that one of the capscrew fasteners backed out of the bogie frame, resulting in failure by instantaneous overload fracture.” The capscrew fasteners are bolts that secure the flag plate to the ride.

