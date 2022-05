Home News Plaintiffs land key victory in suit against Cedar Fair over 2020 season passes

Federal judge rules that suit can proceed against Cedar Fair over nonrefunded season passes during the pandemic

A federal judge on Thursday ruled that a suit can proceed against Cedar Fair over nonrefunded season passes during the pandemic.

US District Court Judge James Carr denied a Cedar Fair dismissal motion, saying a reasonable passholder, faced with an unexpected long-term parks closure, would have expected a prorated refund based on how Cedar Fair advertised the passes.

