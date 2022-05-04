Home News Cedar Point opens for the 2022 season Saturday

Cedar Point’s 153rd summer season begins on Saturday, May 7.

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (May 4, 2022) – The long wait is almost over. Cedar Point’s 153rd summer season begins on Saturday, May 7. The American summertime tradition, rooted in its rich history that started with a simple mile-long beach, comes to life again with thrilling rides, signature events, family-friendly attractions, new dining experiences, new places to stay and new ways to make memories.

“Our team is excited to see guests in the park once again, enjoying everything Cedar Point has to offer,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “With all of the improvements we’ve made, including the new Farmhouse Kitchen & Grill in Frontier Town, the completely transformed Castaway Bay and Sawmill Creek resorts, an amazing lineup of entertainment and all the world-famous rides and fun we’re known for, there really is no better place to celebrate summer.”

The Farmhouse Kitchen & Grill

Located in the heart of Frontier Town, The Farmhouse Kitchen & Grill will offer a variety of hand-made dining selections, including roasted corn ribs, house-made chili, char-roasted flank steak with chimichurri, roasted seasonal vegetables, hushpuppies, cast iron brownie a-la-mode and more. The Farmhouse Kitchen & Grill will also serve a rotating featured item prepared by the park’s culinary team.

Castaway Bay by Cedar Point Resorts

Located just off the Cedar Point Peninsula, the reimagined Castaway Bay year-round indoor waterpark hotel welcomes guests for an all-new family aqua adventure. A cast of new loveable original characters create a company-first, themed resort experience, offering immersive entertainment on land, air and sea, beginning with themed floors or habitats that extend to the guest rooms. Hosted interactive activities with the characters, family game shows, daily “bon voyage” send-offs and nightly fish parades provide continuous dry land adventures in addition to the aqua-inspired fun inside the refreshed 38,000-square-foot indoor family waterpark.

Castaway Bay will open on Friday, May 6. For more information, guests can visit castawaybay.com.

Sawmill Creek by Cedar Point Resorts

The completely renovated Sawmill Creek, surrounded by 200 acres of woodlands and just a short 10-minute drive from Cedar Point, is set to welcome overnight guests this summer for a nature-inspired resort getaway. Sawmill Creek’s 239 guest rooms, 18-hole Tom Fazio-designed golf course, new dining experiences, Lake Erie marina, resort pool and 35,000 square feet of flexible indoor event space will be ready for casual stays, family vacations, major events or a week-long retreat.

Sawmill Creek will open in June. Guests can now reserve an overnight stay, reserve event space and begin their planning at sawmillcreekresort.com.

All-New Summer Pass

The best value for admission to Cedar Point is the new $99* Summer Pass, available for a limited time. The Summer Pass includes unlimited admission and free parking to Cedar Point through Labor Day 2022, plus access to everything Cedar Point has to offer in the heart of the summer, including Frontier Festival, Cedar Point Nights, the Celebrate Cedar Point Parade & Spectacular, the mile-long Cedar Point Beach and more. Summer Passholders who wish to add Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, HalloWeekends and bring-a-friend opportunities can upgrade to a 2022 Gold Pass for just $36 more.

*Plus applicable taxes & fees

Going Cashless

Cedar Point is exclusively cashless for all transactions within the park and its surrounding properties. The cashless transactions are safe, quick and will significantly improve the guest experience at dining, retail and point-of-sale spots throughout the park. Guests who bring cash to the park can convert it into a prepaid debit card that can be used anywhere – not just inside the park – with no fees. For more information on Cedar Point’s cashless program, visit cedarpoint.com/cashless.

For more park information on operating hours, Season Passes, hotel reservations, dining and more, guests should visit cedarpoint.com.