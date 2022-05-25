Home News Cedar Point’s Frontier Festival kicks off Thursday

New Wild Frontier Nights after-hours party to debut

SANDUSKY, Ohio (May 25, 2022) – Frontier Festival, Cedar Point’s celebration of hope, health and harvest, kicks off Thursday, May 26 with live music, mouth-watering food and drink, interactive games for kids and adults, artisans and crafters, festive décor and a wagon-full of street characters and family entertainment.

Guests can purchase a tasting card and sample their way through more than 25 cherry-inspired culinary creations like cherry buffalo chicken tenders, fried cherry hand pies, cherry chipotle chili and cherry cola braised beef pizza. A new glazed donut bacon cheeseburger joins barbacoa nachos, steak fajita tacos, mojo whole hog sliders and gluten-free chocolate flourless cake.

Over 60 craft beers, hard seltzers and ciders from local and national beverage makers are also available to taste, with offerings from Rhinegeist, Platform Brewing Co., McKenzie’s, Saucy Brew Works and more.

Frontier Festival continues its partnership with Prayers From Maria, a local organization whose mission is to raise awareness and money to fund research to end childhood cancer. Its symbol of hope, the sunflower, blooming annually at Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon, Ohio, and at Maria’s Field of Hope at Cedar Point (located next to Express Hotel in Sandusky), will be at the heart of the festival.

Frontier Festival runs daily May 26 through June 19 from 2 – 8 p.m. with tasting cards and special packages available when purchased online in advance.

Wild Frontier Nights

Making its debut on select nights in June is the new Wild Frontier Nights 21 and older after party. Once Cedar Point closes for the night, hostess Lusty Lil (of Lusty Lil’s Palace Theatre), will reopen Frontier Town with exclusive, private access for ticketed guests. A massive lineup of entertainment will greet them, including ax throwing, mechanical bull riding, live music, hearty foods from the park’s private recipe collection, signature cocktails, a bourbon trail tasting experience, street performers and dancing.

During the event, guests will have private access to some of the park’s most popular rides like Steel Vengeance, Maverick, Skyhawk, Cedar Creek Mine Ride and Wave Swinger.

Wild Frontier Nights runs June 3, 4, 10 and 11 from 9 p.m. – midnight and is not included with park admission. The event ticket includes rides, entertainment and special experiences. Food and beverage items are available for purchase a la carte or as part of a special ticket bundle. Guests must be 21 years of age or older, and limited tickets are available online only.

Cedar Point Shores Waterpark

Located right along the Cedar Point Beach, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark opens for the season this Friday, May 27. The waterpark features 19 water attractions, including Lemmy’s Lagoon and Lakeslide Landing just for kids, and high-thrill attractions like Point Plummet, Portside Plunge and Riptide Raceway. Hungry guests will enjoy the debut of Lemmy’s Walking Tacos. The popular portable super snack from Cedar Point comes to the waterpark for the first time, with tortilla chips topped with choices of pulled chicken, pulled pork or traditional ground beef, plus all the toppings.

Summer Pass Price Goes Up Soon

Guests can enjoy all of Cedar Point’s summer festivals with the new Summer Pass. Priced at just $99 (plus applicable taxes & fees), the Summer Pass provides unlimited Cedar Point admission and parking through Labor Day 2022. For just $36 more, guests can upgrade to a Gold Pass, providing access to Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, in-park discounts and bring-a-friend days, HalloWeekends and more. Guests will want to purchase the $99 Summer Pass before the price goes up on May 31.