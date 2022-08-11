Home News Cedar Point’s heyday reimagined at The Boardwalk

Cedar Point’s heyday reimagined at The Boardwalk

New midway, Wild Mouse roller coaster and Cedar Point’s Grand Pavilion dining venue coming in 2023

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Aug. 11, 2022) – The excitement and nostalgia of Cedar Point’s classic lakeside experience will be celebrated in a whole new way in 2023 when the park opens The Boardwalk, a new themed area just steps away from the very Lake Erie shoreline that made Cedar Point famous. The Boardwalk is a modern interpretation of the Cedar Point of yesteryear. New ride, dining and entertainment experiences for the entire family will round out the improvements coming to the former Lakeside Midway.

More than an amusement park, Cedar Point continues to expand its attractions, signature events and festivals, year-round overnight accommodations and multi-day offerings, giving families so many reasons to explore the park and create new memories while solidifying their annual traditions.

“The Boardwalk is our vision of what the classic Cedar Point Boardwalk would have felt like long ago: the sights, the sounds, the electricity of the experience – this new area captures it all,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “Lakeside attractions have always been a part of Cedar Point’s 153-year history, and that tradition lives on. We can’t wait for our guests to enjoy this stunning new centerpiece of summertime fun.”

Wild Mouse Roller Coaster

Cedar Point’s legacy of roller coaster thrills continues with the addition of the Wild Mouse roller coaster. A nod to the park’s original Wild Mouse coaster, the modern version will provide a ride experience the original couldn’t – its cars will spin 360 degrees as they navigate the ride’s 1,312 feet of bright orange track.

The spins, dips, drops and hairpin turns of Wild Mouse will thrill coaster lovers young and young-at-heart. Standing 52 feet tall, the Wild Mouse ride experience is an unpredictable game of “cat and mouse,” complete with six mouse-themed cars and one cheese-themed car. The coaster’s free-form spinning action changes with the number of riders aboard each car, providing one-of-a-kind experiences with no two rides being exactly the same.

Riders must be at least 42” tall to ride with a supervising companion, or 48” tall to ride alone. Wild Mouse is manufactured by Zamperla® and joins Cedar Point’s unmatched ride collection as the 18th roller coaster at America’s Roller Coast®.

Cedar Point’s Grand Pavilion

Serving as the anchor to The Boardwalk, Cedar Point’s Grand Pavilion commemorates the park’s original Grand Pavilion entertainment space, which made its debut back in 1888.

In 2023, Cedar Point’s Grand Pavilion will take many cues from the original. The bi-level complex will be home to a new restaurant featuring culinary items not found anywhere else in the park (plus many traditional favorites), a lake view bar for relaxation and conversation, indoor and outdoor seating plus viewing decks with unparalleled panoramas of Cedar Point, the Cedar Point Beach and the Lake Erie shoreline.

More Family Fun

Guests will be immersed in the evocative nostalgia of The Boardwalk with a full collection of family rides that are quintessential Cedar Point. Two existing family attractions, Matterhorn and Scrambler, will be relocated to The Boardwalk with Scrambler receiving a refresh and new name: Atomic Scrambler. The Tiki Twirl spinning ride will also be refreshed and renamed as former park classic Calypso. These rides join Wild Mouse, Giant Wheel, Troika, Dodgem, GateKeeper and WindSeeker in the park’s new hub for a full range of pint-sized to giant-sized thrills for the whole family.

$99 Gold Pass Returns

Guests can enjoy admission for the rest of the 2022 season and all of next summer at The Boardwalk with a 2023 Gold Pass, on sale for only $99 (plus applicable taxes and fees) for a limited time. The Gold Pass includes unlimited visits to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, free parking, in-park discounts and unlimited visits to HalloWeekends®.

Guests who wish to add Early Entry, a benefit that includes access to some of the park’s most popular attractions one hour prior to park opening, can purchase the Platinum Pass. In addition to Early Entry, unlimited admission and parking to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, the Platinum Pass includes admission and parking to the entire Cedar Fair family of parks across the U.S. and Canada.

2023 Gold and Platinum Season Passes are on sale now and available at their lowest prices. Guests should act fast – prices will go up on Tuesday, Sept. 6. To see the full lineup of Season Pass options and to take advantage of the best prices of the season, visit cedarpoint.com.

The Boardwalk is set to debut on the park’s opening day in May of 2023. For information on the project, including construction updates, guests are encouraged to follow the park on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.