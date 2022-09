Home News What’s happening to Top Thrill Dragster?

What’s happening to Top Thrill Dragster?

Cedar Point won’t say, but observers believe new launch system is likely for troubled coaster

The future of Cedar Point’s mega-coaster Top Thrill Dragster remains up in the air, even after the amusement park announced weeks ago that the ride was being retired.

Retired, of course, doesn’t always mean no longer working. It could mean working in a different way.

