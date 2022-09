Home News Cedar Point HalloWeekends 25 brings nightmare fuel to the Point

The park has delivered on their promise of scary good times.

Cedar Point has delivered on their promise of scary good times for the 25th annual HalloWeekends celebrations.

The park has seen its fair share of spooky, ghoulish tricks and treats in years past from clowns to witches each time tapping into people’s primal fears.

