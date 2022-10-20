Home News The North Pole on the North Coast

The North Pole on the North Coast

All-new immersive holiday experience to debut at Sawmill Creek Resort

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Oct. 20, 2022) – This holiday season, the North Pole descends upon Ohio’s North Coast for The Season of Joy at Sawmill Creek by Cedar Point Resorts. Tucked away in over 200 acres of lush woodlands, Sawmill Creek will become a winter wonderland with dazzling lights, cocktails and comedy, craft workshops, caroling, and of course, a little holiday magic.

Opened earlier this year after an extensive renovation and located just a few miles from Cedar Point, Sawmill Creek welcomes guests with 239 guest rooms, world-class dining at The Miller’s Table restaurant, a Tom Fazio-designed golf course (open seasonally) and the resort’s relaxing, natural setting.

The Season of Joy at Sawmill Creek will be the perfect getaway this holiday season with more than 20 unique themed offerings, all layered within a stay at the modern lodge retreat.

Twinkling Wonders

From the moment guests arrive at Sawmill Creek, The Season of Joy will envelop them with sparkling exterior lights cascading throughout the resort’s trees, landscaping and structures. Inside, meticulously decorated trees, lights, bountiful ribbons and beautiful boughs of holly will catch the eye at every turn.

Guests can take a stroll in the Sawmill Courtyard to experience the Merry Little Christmas Walk, featuring hundreds of lights, ornaments, crafted gift packages and toys.

Eat, Drink & Be Merry

Comradery, culinary creations and cocktails come together for a taste of holiday cheer during The Season of Joy. Guests can learn how to create Christmas-themed libations at Naughty & Nice Mixology or enjoy signature hand-crafted cocktails, beers and wines at Merry Mulligan’s Pop-Up Bar, complete with kitschy holiday décor, walls lined with wrapping paper and every space adorned with twinkling string lights.

Santa’s S’mores and More cocoa and s’mores bar will offer an abundance of customization options and toppings to choose from.

Holiday Hilarities

The hustle and bustle of the season will be remedied with spectacular entertainment like the “Sawmill Ivory Showdown,” featuring two energetic pianists challenging each other to a battle of holiday music and sing-a-longs. Herman the “elf” comedian will recount the antics he’s witnessed from his household perch as guests see this character in a whole new way.

“A Sawmill Carol,” a comedic take on the Charles Dickens classic, and “Santa’s Helpers” holiday trivia show will take guests along for a silly sleigh ride at Merry Mulligan’s Pub.

Holly Jolliness

Ringing throughout the Sky Lounge, the four-part, a cappella harmonies of the Sawmill Carolers and songbird trio The Mistletones will fill the air with Christmas classics. Entertainment continues into the evening with a live band that made its way to Sawmill Creek while traveling on an “unexpected” journey.

Over in Willow’s Hall, guests can belt out their favorite holiday songs during the “Season Sing-along Show,” then enjoy modern Christmas movies that give a dose of inspiration and cheer during Holiday Movie Nights.

Holiday Boot Camp

A snow bank of festive do-it-yourself demonstrations and workshops will kickstart the inner holiday decorator, like tips and tricks for untangling lights, hanging decorations and building custom props. Christmas bow and wreath making, holiday canvas painting with a twist, learning the art of gingerbread house decorating and an ugly sweater soirée are also on the seasonal activities menu.

Experience The Season of Joy

The Season of Joy at Sawmill Creek kicks off Friday, Nov. 18 and will run through Saturday, Dec. 31. A special “Toast of the North Coast” New Year’s Eve bash will bring the season to a close with local drinks, decadent foods, live music and dancing as Sawmill Creek welcomes 2023.

A nominal fee is required for select experiences. For more information or to reserve special overnight packages during The Season of Joy at Sawmill Creek, visit sawmillcreekresort.com.