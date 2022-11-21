Sandusky City Commission approves contract for policing at Cedar Point

Monday, 21 November 2022
The Sandusky City Commission recently voted to approve a contract with Cedar Point to provide law enforcement and police services for Cedar Point and their properties starting April 1. According to the contract, Cedar Point will pay the City an amount equal to twelve month’s salary and benefits for five police officers. For 2023, Cedar Point will pay $529,185.58. In exchange, the City will provide two police officers to Cedar Point during all operating hours in the 2023 season.
Questions about Cedar Point? Ask a question and let the park's biggest fans help plan your trip.