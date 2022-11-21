Home News Sandusky City Commission approves contract for policing at Cedar Point

Sandusky City Commission approves contract for policing at Cedar Point

Te Sandusky Police Department will be taking over for the Cedar Point Police Department for policing at the amusement park next season

The Sandusky City Commission recently voted to approve a contract with Cedar Point to provide law enforcement and police services for Cedar Point and their properties starting April 1. According to the contract, Cedar Point will pay the City an amount equal to twelve month’s salary and benefits for five police officers. For 2023, Cedar Point will pay $529,185.58. In exchange, the City will provide two police officers to Cedar Point during all operating hours in the 2023 season.

