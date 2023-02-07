Home News Cedar Fair announces first phase of development for esports facility in Sandusky

The vision for this first phase of development is to create Northern Ohio’s premier immersive gaming experience for leagues, camps and clinics.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company today announced details for the first phase of a planned competitive gaming development at the Cedar Point Sports Center in Sandusky.

The first phase of what will be known as Cedar Point Esports will be a 1,000-square-foot space that will house a state-of-the-art, full-service gaming area with the capability to broadcast and produce livestreams and content. Centralized within the venue will be 32 competitive gaming setups against the backdrop of multimedia video displays that have the flexibility to connect for larger events. Top-tier professional gaming stations and equipment will be utilized throughout the first phase for practice, competition, and extra-curricular play.

