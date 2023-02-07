Cedar Fair announces first phase of development for esports facility in Sandusky

Tuesday, 07 February 2023
Cedar Fair Entertainment Company today announced details for the first phase of a planned competitive gaming development at the Cedar Point Sports Center in Sandusky.
The first phase of what will be known as Cedar Point Esports will be a 1,000-square-foot space that will house a state-of-the-art, full-service gaming area with the capability to broadcast and produce livestreams and content. Centralized within the venue will be 32 competitive gaming setups against the backdrop of multimedia video displays that have the flexibility to connect for larger events. Top-tier professional gaming stations and equipment will be utilized throughout the first phase for practice, competition, and extra-curricular play.
