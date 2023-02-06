Home News Cedar Fair to hire 35,000 seasonal associates for its parks in 2023

Company to host biggest-ever hiring event across all parks Feb. 18-24

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company today said it plans to hire approximately 35,000 seasonal associates to help staff its parks in 2023. The company anticipates filling up to 80% of those roles – or 28,000 jobs – during a week-long hiring blitz to be held across all its parks in the United States and Canada Feb. 18-24. It promises to be the largest recruiting event in Cedar Fair’s history.

