Cedar Fair to hire 35,000 seasonal associates for its parks in 2023

Monday, 06 February 2023
Cedar Fair Entertainment Company today said it plans to hire approximately 35,000 seasonal associates to help staff its parks in 2023. The company anticipates filling up to 80% of those roles – or 28,000 jobs – during a week-long hiring blitz to be held across all its parks in the United States and Canada Feb. 18-24. It promises to be the largest recruiting event in Cedar Fair’s history.
