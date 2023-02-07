Home News Cedar Point to hire 7,000 seasonal associates for upcoming summer

Week-long hiring event Feb. 18-24 to fill wide variety of roles

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Feb. 7, 2023) – Cedar Point, the nation’s second-oldest amusement park, today said it plans to hire 7,000 seasonal associates as it prepares to open for the 2023 season in May. The park anticipates filling the majority of those roles during a week-long hiring blitz to be held Feb. 18 - 24 as part of the largest-ever recruiting campaign by Cedar Point’s parent company, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, across all its parks in the United States and Canada.

To learn more about the event and available positions, please visit cedarpoint.com/jobs. These positions include:

Ride operators

Food and Beverage

Lifeguards and Aquatics

Security

And many more roles.

Hourly pay ranges from $14 - $17 (for those who are 16 years of age or older) based on experience, prior service and position. Cedar Point offers competitive wages and benefits, and many perks for its associates, including discounts, reward and recognition programs, flexible scheduling, exclusive associate-only events, ride nights, on-site housing for those who qualify and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.

Cedar Point will host in-person job fairs at Sawmill Creek Resort, the EHOVE Career Center and the Cedar Point Recruiting Center throughout the week. Interested candidates will have the ability to apply, interview and get hired the same day. For more details on dates and times of these events, visit cedarpoint.com/jobs.

“There’s no other place on Earth that delivers a perfect summer like Cedar Point, and our associates play the most important role in creating that experience for our guests,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “From young adults to retirees, there are jobs for every interest and skill level, and the intangible benefits of cultivating new relationships, memories and friends are immeasurable.”