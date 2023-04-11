Home News Cedar Point to host ‘Jobs Fun Fair’ this weekend

Park will host its first-ever Jobs Fun Fair hiring party and cookout at the park’s Main Gate this weekend.

SANDUSKY, Ohio (April 11, 2023) – It’s time to add “fun” to the resume! Cedar Point is set to host its first-ever Jobs Fun Fair hiring party and cookout at the park’s Main Gate this weekend. Several activities will be available at the casual, backyard barbecue-style event, including complimentary food and beverages, games and more.

As a few added perks, all candidates who are hired at the event will receive a voucher for two complimentary Cedar Point admission tickets they can redeem at their onboarding (in addition to complimentary tickets received as part of regular employment benefits) and will be entered into a raffle to win a free VIP Tour package for up to four people.

WHAT:

Jobs Fun Fair WHEN:

Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. WHERE:

Cedar Point Main Gate, 1 Cedar Point Drive, Sandusky, OH 44870

Interviews, hiring and initial orientation will be held right on the spot with park managers and leaders on hand to answer questions, interview candidates and welcome new Associates to the Cedar Point team. From high school students to career professionals and retirees – positions are available for a wide variety of candidates and interests, including traffic and tolls, admissions, food and beverage/culinary services, park services, housekeeping/hotel accommodations, ride operations, office/clerical and more.

With hands-on learning opportunities, from operating the world’s most famous rides to serving guests at the all-new Grand Pavilion, working at Cedar Point is an experience unlike any other. Now is the time to join the team whose mission is to Make People Happy.

Hourly pay ranges from $14 - $17 (for those who are 16 years of age or older) based on experience, prior service and position. Cedar Point offers flexible scheduling and benefits, discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive associate-only events, ride nights, free tickets for family and friends, on-site housing for those who qualify and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.

For more information on available seasonal, part-time and year-round positions, potential candidates can apply online immediately at cedarpoint.com/jobs.