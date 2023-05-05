Home News It’s time to ride! Cedar Point’s 154th season begins Saturday

It’s time to ride! Cedar Point’s 154th season begins Saturday

New roller coaster, family rides and two-story lakeside dining venue to debut at The Boardwalk

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (May 4, 2023) – The wait is over as Cedar Point welcomes guests back to America’s Roller Coast® for another season of thrills and family fun this Saturday, May 6. The centerpiece of the season is the park’s all-new midway area, The Boardwalk. Hearkening back to Cedar Point’s early days along the shore of Lake Erie, The Boardwalk is a modern take on the park experience of yesteryear.

Inside The Boardwalk, the Wild Mouse spinning family coaster joins Cedar Point’s world-class lineup of roller coasters. Standing 52 feet tall and reaching speeds of 35 miles per hour, Wild Mouse is a nod to its historic namesake. Now with modern technology, the coaster incorporates more hills, twists, dives and hairpin turns than the original could provide. Riders will board one of six, mouse-themed cars and one cheese car that will spin along the 1,312 feet of orange track. The coaster’s free-form spinning action changes with the number of riders aboard each car with no two rides being the same.

Joining the new Wild Mouse are two relocated family rides, Atomic Scrambler and Matterhorn. Additional rides Calypso, Giant Wheel, Troika, GateKeeper® and Dodgem adorn The Boardwalk with experiences for guests of every thrill level.

The anchor of The Boardwalk is Cedar Point Grand Pavilion, a two-story dining and relaxation masterpiece. This all-new space takes many cues from Cedar Point’s original Grand Pavilion which opened in 1888 as the park’s premier entertainment venue. On its main level, Grand Pavilion’s restaurant features hand-crafted culinary items like dry-rubbed pork loin, funnel cake fried shrimp, noodle salad, carved rotisserie sandwiches and more. Two large dining rooms, featuring the ability to convert to an open-air experience, are located on both sides of the building.

On the second level, Grand Pavilion’s waterfront bar will serve frozen, traditional and signature beverages and cocktails with an adjacent walk-up food service area to satisfy smaller cravings. Inside, the bar has numerous and comfortable spaces to gather and relax, while outdoors, three massive patios provide breathtaking views of the park, The Boardwalk and the very Lake Erie beach that made Cedar Point famous.

“We continue to showcase and invest in our rich history, and The Boardwalk is a stunning and modern look at how a visit to Cedar Point may have been, so long ago,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “This all-new area has something for everyone from foodies to roller coaster lovers to families looking to create new memories; we can’t wait for our guests to experience it.”

The Boardwalk at Cedar Point is just one small part of the more than 360 acres of rides, shows, attractions, shops, on-site hotels and more – and guests can visit again and again to experience it with a 2023 Gold Pass for just $140 (plus applicable taxes & fees). It includes season-long admission and parking to Cedar Point (including HalloWeekends®), Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, in-park discounts, bring-a-friend offers and more.

To purchase a 2023 Gold Pass or learn more about The Boardwalk and Cedar Point’s upcoming season, guests can visit cedarpoint.com.