Cedar Point's Frontier Festival kicks off Thursday

A hollerin’ good time awaits at Cedar Point’s Frontier Festival

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (May 23, 2023) – Frontier Town is set to come alive with live music, interactive games for kids and adults, artisans, crafters, roaming family entertainment, festive décor and savory corn-inspired treats as Frontier Festival kicks off this Thursday at high noon.

The event’s culinary bounty includes an a-maize-ing lineup of dishes and desserts, hand-crafted and prepared by Cedar Point’s food and beverage team. The cornfield of hearty tastes includes smoked corn on the cob, charred corn and chorizo flatbread, corn fritters, jalapeño creamed corn empanadas, elote sweet corn quesadillas and sweet corn cheesecake squares. In total, more than 65 hearty food portions, craft beers, specialty drinks, hard seltzers and ciders will be available throughout Frontier Town, with selections from local and national beverage makers like Great Lakes Brewing Company®, Fat Head’s®, Elysian Brewing, Platform Beer Co., Saugatuck Brewing Co. and more.

Photo Courtesy Cedar Point

Cedar Point’s Frontier Festival is an annual celebration of hope, health and harvest, inspired by a partnership with Prayers From Maria, a local organization whose mission is to raise awareness and money to fund research to end childhood cancer. Its symbol of hope, the sunflower, blooming annually at Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon, Ohio, and at Maria’s Field of Hope at Cedar Point (located next to Express Hotel in Sandusky), is at the heart of the festival.

Frontier Festival runs daily May 25 through June 18 from 12 – 8 p.m. Guests can save when they combine a tasting card and after 4 p.m. admission with the Frontier Festival Bundle for just $44.99 (plus applicable taxes and fees; available online only).

Cedar Point Shores Waterpark Opens

Adding another layer of family fun this weekend, Cedar Point’s massive outdoor waterpark opens on Friday, May 26. Located right next to Cedar Point along the shore of Lake Erie, Cedar Point Shores is home to 18 aquatic attractions for everyone, including Lemmy’s Lagoon and Lakeslide Landing for kids, and extreme thrills like Point Plummet, Portside Plunge and Riptide Raceway.

Summer Pass Price Goes Up Soon

Guests can enjoy Cedar Point and Frontier Festival with the 2023 Summer Pass. Priced at just $105 (plus applicable taxes & fees), the Summer Pass is valid for unlimited Cedar Point admission and parking through Labor Day 2023. For just $35 more, guests can upgrade to a Gold Pass, adding access to Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, bring-a-friend days, HalloWeekends and more. Guests should act fast – pricing on the 2023 Summer Pass goes up May 30.

To purchase Frontier Festival tasting card packages and 2023 Season Passes, or learn more about Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, guests can visit cedarpoint.com.